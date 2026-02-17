Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) Announces Earnings Results

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lunai Bioworks Price Performance

LNAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 417,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91. Lunai Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Lunai Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNAI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lunai Bioworks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lunai Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lunai Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lunai Bioworks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lunai Bioworks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:LNAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Lunai Bioworks as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lunai Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lunai Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunai Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.