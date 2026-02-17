Penny Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

OLB Group, Algorhythm, BigBear.ai, Banco Bradesco, Gaxos.ai, TG-17, and Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of typically small, thinly traded companies—commonly defined by regulators as trading for less than $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They usually have low market capitalization and liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and high volatility, making them speculative and higher-risk investments that are more susceptible to fraud and price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OLB Group (OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Algorhythm (RIME)

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIME

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Gaxos.ai (GXAI)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GXAI

TG-17 (OBAI)

TG-17, Inc., dba Bond (“Bond”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on April 11, 2017. We provide preventative personal security powered by AI. Once activated, the cloud-based Bond Preventative Personal Security Platform provides users with remote protective services via phone app (using its Bond Preventative Personal Security Platform) and with 24/7 support from our Personal Security Agents, who are in Bond Command Centers and can respond rapidly.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OBAI

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUD

See Also