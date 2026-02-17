Bala Sathyanarayanan Sells 2,731 Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,731 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $209,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,606.92. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bala Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 1,819 shares of Greif stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,653.18.

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 1,811 shares of Greif stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.10 per share, with a total value of $159,549.10.

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 10,838 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $811,766.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,499 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $180,652.71.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 100 shares of Greif stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $8,769.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 200 shares of Greif stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $17,844.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 7,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $466,340.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,549. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 75.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.3% during the third quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 372,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,338 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

See Also

