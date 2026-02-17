NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.50. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 853,063 shares.

Trending Headlines about NeoGenomics

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoGenomics this week:

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations — NeoGenomics reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue of $190.2M (up ~10.6% YoY), showing continued top-line growth. Read More.

Q4 results topped expectations — NeoGenomics reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue of $190.2M (up ~10.6% YoY), showing continued top-line growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline momentum — NeoGenomics launched PanTracer Pro, a pan-solid tumor assay aimed at speeding genomic profiling and treatment decisions, which could support higher-margin testing over time. Read More.

Product pipeline momentum — NeoGenomics launched PanTracer Pro, a pan-solid tumor assay aimed at speeding genomic profiling and treatment decisions, which could support higher-margin testing over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and color available — Management filed the press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript (useful for hearing guidance nuance and margin commentary). Review the call transcript and slides for management’s outlook details. Read More.

Full disclosure and color available — Management filed the press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript (useful for hearing guidance nuance and margin commentary). Review the call transcript and slides for management’s outlook details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market focused on guidance and profitability — despite the beat, shares initially fell more than 5% as investors digested FY2026 guidance (revenue range cited roughly $793M–$801M) and ongoing negative margins (reported net margin ~-16% and negative ROE), suggesting the street wanted clearer path to sustained profitability. Read More.

Market focused on guidance and profitability — despite the beat, shares initially fell more than 5% as investors digested FY2026 guidance (revenue range cited roughly $793M–$801M) and ongoing negative margins (reported net margin ~-16% and negative ROE), suggesting the street wanted clearer path to sustained profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain focused on profitability — coverage notes that while revenue growth continues, converting that into consistent positive EPS and margin improvement is the key driver for re-rating the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,387.50. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 90,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.