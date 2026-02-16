Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,992 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,169,011,000 after buying an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starbucks by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,027,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after buying an additional 1,225,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $116.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.79 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

