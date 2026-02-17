Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 63,242,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 130,687,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a PE ratio of -577.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 431,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

