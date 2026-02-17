Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.32 and last traded at $133.02. 47,685,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 51,092,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 45,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $7,119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,040,312.50. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

