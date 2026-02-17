Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD) Short Interest Update

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,206,194 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,462,179 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 455,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $37.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Array Digital Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of Array Digital Infrastructure

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $120,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $76,634,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $51,720,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $40,842,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,649,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 238,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,147. Array Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Array Digital Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $10.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Featured Articles

