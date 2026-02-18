Insider Buying: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) CFO Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,336. This represents a 29.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CNVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 1,641,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Cineverse Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.66.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNVS. UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineverse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions expected to add ~ $53M in annual revenue and ~ $10M in adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and said the deals are immediately accretive; this materially boosts growth and profit outlook. Acquisitions & Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management insider buying: multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) purchased shares at $2.00 each on Feb 17 (individual buys of 25k–37.5k shares), materially increasing their stakes — a strong signal of insider confidence. Insider Filings
- Positive Sentiment: Operational leverage: Cineverse reported a direct operating margin of 69% (vs. 48% year?ago) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M for the quarter, showing margin expansion that supports the company’s higher FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Results & Margin
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in recent feeds shows 0 shares short (and NaN changes), which appears to be a reporting anomaly — not a reliable signal for immediate pressure or squeeze risk.
- Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed some expectations: EPS was a ($0.05) loss and revenue was $16.29M; the company still shows a negative net margin (1.49%) and negative ROE (3.55%), highlighting ongoing profitability headwinds. Quarterly Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and the earnings call transcript provide context for why the stock rose despite misses — investors focused on guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases. Earnings Transcript
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.
In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.
