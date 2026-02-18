iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133,507 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 167,425 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 292,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 179,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD remained flat at $50.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,264. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1783 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.