Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $55.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.0769.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

LEGN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Legend Biotech by 102.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

