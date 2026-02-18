Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $840.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.