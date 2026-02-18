Condor Capital Management Purchases 66,688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 216.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,093,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.