First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $305.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

