First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $31.13 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,128,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Investure LLC now owns 1,570,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,699,000 after purchasing an additional 386,037 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $840.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.