iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.