iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
