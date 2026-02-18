First National Bank of Omaha Invests $10.39 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,735,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

TRV stock opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.61 and its 200-day moving average is $279.82.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. The trade was a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,765 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,543. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.