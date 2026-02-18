BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.19. 45,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,642. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

