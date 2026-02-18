Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $58.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 202,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 704,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

