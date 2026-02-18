Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $415.29. 4,441,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,000,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.97, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.10 and its 200 day moving average is $416.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

