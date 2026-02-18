Stifel Nicolaus Raises USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $30.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USAC. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 2.0%

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,305,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,971,000 after acquiring an additional 654,001 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting USA Compression Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Compression Partners this week:

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.