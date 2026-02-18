Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CZR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,596. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after buying an additional 4,937,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,622,000 after buying an additional 3,716,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Caesars’ digital segment delivered a record quarter, driving investor optimism that high-margin digital growth can offset softness in some land-based markets. Article Title

Caesars’ digital segment delivered a record quarter, driving investor optimism that high-margin digital growth can offset softness in some land-based markets. Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat and revenue growth: GAAP net revenue of ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% YoY) came in roughly at/above estimates, which supports the view of stable demand across the portfolio. Article Title

Top-line beat and revenue growth: GAAP net revenue of ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% YoY) came in roughly at/above estimates, which supports the view of stable demand across the portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented the quarterly results and slide deck and reiterated a steady near?term outlook, giving some confidence to investors despite the earnings miss. Slide Deck

Management presented the quarterly results and slide deck and reiterated a steady near?term outlook, giving some confidence to investors despite the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity was observed around the print, indicating short-term bullish bet/speculation by some traders. (Market/options trading note)

Unusual call-option activity was observed around the print, indicating short-term bullish bet/speculation by some traders. (Market/options trading note) Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss: reported GAAP EPS of -$1.23 vs. consensus roughly -$0.18, driven by a swing to a net loss and lower operating profit — that is pressuring fundamentals and valuation. Earnings Call Transcript

Big EPS miss: reported GAAP EPS of -$1.23 vs. consensus roughly -$0.18, driven by a swing to a net loss and lower operating profit — that is pressuring fundamentals and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Net loss and margin compression: Caesars swung to a GAAP net loss (~$250M) and operating profit fell materially year?over?year, partly because last year included sizeable asset-sale gains, highlighting earnings volatility. Press Release

Net loss and margin compression: Caesars swung to a GAAP net loss (~$250M) and operating profit fell materially year?over?year, partly because last year included sizeable asset-sale gains, highlighting earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market risk: some outlets flagged the stock hitting a new 52?week low after the print, and Caesars still carries high leverage—factors that increase downside sensitivity if momentum fades. Article Title

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

