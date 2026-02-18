Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

