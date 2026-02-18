Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

