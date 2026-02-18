Contrasting Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Christian Dior S.E. and Boot Barn”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christian Dior S.E. $91.40 billion N/A $5.13 billion N/A N/A Boot Barn $1.91 billion 3.14 $180.94 million $7.12 27.71

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn.

Profitability

This table compares Christian Dior S.E. and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A Boot Barn 10.10% 18.28% 9.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Christian Dior S.E. and Boot Barn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boot Barn 0 2 12 1 2.93

Boot Barn has a consensus price target of $217.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Boot Barn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Christian Dior S.E..

Summary

Boot Barn beats Christian Dior S.E. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

