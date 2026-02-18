Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $672,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

