Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $11.8375. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $11.5750, with a volume of 103,268 shares changing hands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, responsible for the production, distribution and marketing of a broad portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages. As a regional bottler within The Coca-Cola Company’s global system, the firm manufactures carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, flavored and functional beverages, juices, teas and sports drinks under internationally recognized brands.

Founded in 1979 as part of Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB.

