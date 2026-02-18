Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.11. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 9,121 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Resource presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

