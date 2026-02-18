TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and traded as high as C$6.83. TDb Split shares last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 2,768 shares changing hands.
TDb Split Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$32.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.70.
TDb Split Company Profile
The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit. TDb Split Corp.
