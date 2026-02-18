Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Short Interest Up 23.0% in January

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,189 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 29,414 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 16.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.5%

CURE opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

