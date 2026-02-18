Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) is a Sweden-based forest products company that manages one of Europe’s largest private forest estates. Its operations encompass the cultivation, harvesting and sustainable management of forest land, alongside the production of market-grade pulp, sawn timber, solid-wood products and containerboard packaging solutions. The company’s integrated value chain leverages renewable raw materials to supply a broad array of industries, from paper and packaging to construction and furniture manufacturing.

Originally founded in 1929, SCA has evolved through strategic restructurings and a focus on core forest-based activities.

