XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.85. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,794,534 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XTIA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered XTI Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.29). XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 580.83% and a negative net margin of 1,326.49%.The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XTI Aerospace by 47.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in XTI Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) is an early?stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company’s core mission is to deliver a next?generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company’s flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

