Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,374 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after buying an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $305.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

