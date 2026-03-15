Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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