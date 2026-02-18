iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Trimmed by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.