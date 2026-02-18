Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPMO stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.