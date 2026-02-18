Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,564,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $281.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.22 and a 200 day moving average of $258.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.