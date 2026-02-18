JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

CCEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. 785,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year results — CCEP reported resilient FY?2025 results with operating profit and diluted EPS up materially year?over?year, comparable free cash flow of about €1.8bn and a maintained dividend of €2.04, supporting longer?term cash returns. Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2025

Strong full?year results — CCEP reported resilient FY?2025 results with operating profit and diluted EPS up materially year?over?year, comparable free cash flow of about €1.8bn and a maintained dividend of €2.04, supporting longer?term cash returns. Positive Sentiment: €1bn share buyback announced — Management launched a coordinated €1bn buyback programme, which is a direct capital?return action likely to support EPS and underpin the share price over time. Buyback Programme

€1bn share buyback announced — Management launched a coordinated €1bn buyback programme, which is a direct capital?return action likely to support EPS and underpin the share price over time. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights productivity and pricing — In its earnings call management emphasized resilient topline, productivity gains and continued category growth (momentum commentary that may support outlook). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary

Management highlights productivity and pricing — In its earnings call management emphasized resilient topline, productivity gains and continued category growth (momentum commentary that may support outlook). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck available — Investors can review the transcript and slides for details on regional performance and FY?26 positioning to judge sustainability of margins and growth. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck available — Investors can review the transcript and slides for details on regional performance and FY?26 positioning to judge sustainability of margins and growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / press takeaways point to “robust earnings momentum” — Coverage summarized the call positively but investors will be watching whether momentum carries into 2026. Robust Earnings Momentum

Analyst / press takeaways point to “robust earnings momentum” — Coverage summarized the call positively but investors will be watching whether momentum carries into 2026. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly numbers disappointed some expectations — One earnings report flagged a Q4 EPS and revenue miss versus consensus (headline EPS below estimates and revenue reported below some analyst figures), which likely triggered the near?term sell?off as traders re?priced near?term earnings risk. Earnings Results / Conference Call

Quarterly numbers disappointed some expectations — One earnings report flagged a Q4 EPS and revenue miss versus consensus (headline EPS below estimates and revenue reported below some analyst figures), which likely triggered the near?term sell?off as traders re?priced near?term earnings risk. Negative Sentiment: Headline confusion and data quirks — Some short?interest and volume notes in public data showed anomalous zero values; inconsistent headline revenue/EPS comparisons across outlets may have increased uncertainty and volatility. (Data items appear unreliable and unlikely to signal real positioning changes.)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

