Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,101 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 7,468 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.4%

Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.27. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

