Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Rises By 21.5%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,983,177 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 1,632,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,033,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Vlad Vitoc bought 50,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 881,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,819.94. The trade was a 6.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ngar Yee Louie bought 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $99,672.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,248,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,643.36. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 349,122 shares of company stock valued at $402,193. Company insiders own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 505,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 115,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,526. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.06.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site?specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody?based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high?contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody?radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

