Northeast Investment Management Acquires 40,747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

