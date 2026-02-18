Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/17/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $169.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/13/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $149.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $187.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/31/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/18/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.
- 12/29/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.
