Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $169.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $149.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $187.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/18/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

12/29/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

