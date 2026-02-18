La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 244,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Retail strength, margin expansion and cash flow improvement — La?Z?Boy reported consolidated sales of ~$542M (up ~4% YoY), retail written sales +11%, improved operating margin and generated $89M of operating cash flow, and management highlighted strategic progress including store openings and portfolio sales. Positive Sentiment: Earnings/revenue beat (adjusted) — The company beat consensus on revenue and on adjusted EPS ($0.61 vs. est. $0.59), showing underlying sales resilience versus expectations. Zacks Earnings Summary

Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved a $0.242 per share quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), payable March 13 to holders of record March 3; supports income investors but is not a growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and coverage — Outlets published earnings outlooks and “stocks to watch” pieces that highlight the mixed print; coverage is active but consensus remains cautious until guidance clarity. Benzinga Earnings Outlook

Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations — company guided Q4 revenue to $560M–$580M versus a ~$591M consensus, which was the primary driver of the post?earnings share decline. Negative Sentiment: Weather headwinds and lower GAAP profitability — Management warned adverse winter weather could hurt the current quarter; GAAP EPS and net income declined year?over?year and operating profit fell, raising near?term growth and margin concerns. WSJ: Weather Warning QuiverQuant Financials

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

