The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 7.4%

HCKT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 195,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,146. The stock has a market cap of $402.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $17.00 price objective on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price objective on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

