Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 310.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,037 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.