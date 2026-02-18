Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.0070, with a volume of 30862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $103.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.80 million.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tactile Systems Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $148,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,768.85. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,884,000 after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 487,392 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.