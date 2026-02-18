Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.0070, with a volume of 30862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $103.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.80 million.
Tactile Systems Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tactile Systems Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Revenue $103.6M (+21% YoY) and diluted EPS $0.46 beat consensus; gross margin expanded to 78% and adjusted EBITDA rose materially, showing leverage on growth. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY?2026 targets — Management set revenue guidance of $357M–$365M and adjusted EBITDA $49M–$51M, above prior street revenue consensus, signaling continued growth and margin improvement. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — Completed acquisition of LymphaTech (3D scanning/digital capabilities) to broaden lymphedema offerings and support R&D and adoption, which can improve product differentiation and addressable market. Tactile Medical Acquires LymphaTech
- Neutral Sentiment: Clinical evidence progress — Publication of two?month clinical data for Flexitouch Plus™ supports clinical positioning but is a longer?term commercial catalyst. Q4 Results / Clinical Data Mention
- Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet & buybacks — Company ended 2025 with $83.4M cash, no outstanding term loan, and repurchased $26.5M of stock (average ~$12.36) — supportive for shareholder returns but cash declined vs. prior year. Quiver: Q4 and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance implies slower growth — FY?2026 guidance (8%–11%) represents a deceleration from Q4’s 21% growth and may temper expectations for re-acceleration. Tactile Medical expects 8%-11% revenue growth in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rising operating costs & cash dynamics — Operating expenses rose ~20% in Q4, and cash decreased YoY; investors may watch expense trends and free cash flow conversion. Insider sales were also reported, which can be viewed negatively by some investors. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology
In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $148,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,768.85. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,884,000 after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 487,392 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.
At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.
