Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 801,606 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 658,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18,704.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,263,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,531,000 after buying an additional 4,240,491 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 370,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,715,000 after acquiring an additional 191,238 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,662,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,989,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. 45,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,074. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

