Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,263 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 139,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 141,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,335.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.