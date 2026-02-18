RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

RTX has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RTX to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

RTX stock opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $273.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

