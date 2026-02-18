Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.700-11.200 EPS.

NYSE CRL opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

